Could cash in hand payments become a thing of the past for Yorkshire tradesmen?

Many tradesmen up and down the country accept cash in hand payments for their work.

But under new Government proposals announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the Spring Statement, large cash payments to tradesmen could be banned in a bid to crack down on tax evasion.

It is thought that £3.5 billion in tax could be secured from the UK's 'hidden economy', if the proposals go ahead.

Another option is that plumbers, builders and other tradesmen could be forced to issue receipts for all of their work, providing a written record of jobs carried out.

Other countries already have limits in place. France, Spain and Belgium have a limit of up to £13,000, and the UK is now looking at the possibility of following a similar system.