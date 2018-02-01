Could Hull have a second Banksy?

People are getting excited about whether another Banksy has appeared on the streets of Hull.

The image of a young girl with in an old fashioned shoe in her hand sitting next to a dead bird appeared on Bromley Street over night - sparking speculation that it is another Banksy.

Banksy: Girl With The Blue Bird

Banksy's artwork which appeared last week on the nearby Scott Street Bridge has been drawing huge attention.

The picture of a young boy, with a colander for a helmet, in the familiar Bansky stencilled style and the slogan "Draw The Raised Bridge" was claimed as genuine by the artist last Friday night.

The artist has not yet done so with the latest image, which bears striking similarities to one of his works Girl With A Blue Bird.

It seems to be a witty reference to Dead Bod - a cherished mural of a dead bird on a rusting dockyard shed in Hull which was eventually saved and taken to a new home in a gallery after a local campaign.

Some people think the latest graffitti is a fake, others that it is simply too messy round the edges. Not "crisp and contrasty" enough, according to one commentator.

But whatever the truth it has people hotly debating art.

On The One Hull Of A City Facebook site, Hull artist and activist Rich Sharp Wilson said: "Whatever the answer, and whoever did it... I'm loving the guessing game, and that people are closely analysing street art down to the most minute detail. Never seen this kind of deep debate and analysis before on here over art."

Hull Council has not yet commented.