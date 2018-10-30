Could it be Leeds? Channel 4 decision due tomorrow

Leeds will be crossing its fingers as Channel 4 is set to announce the location of its new headquarters tomorrow afternoon.

The publicly-owned broadcaster has been instructed to leave London, and is expected to announce its new home from a final shortlist of Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.

The bid was on behalf of the Leeds City Region, which also includes Kirklees, Calderdale, Bradford, Wakefield and York.

In addition to this, the broadcaster will announce the location of two creative hubs, which had received bids from Hull and Sheffield.

The announcement is set to take place in the afternoon of Wednesday, October 31.

At a meeting earlier this month, members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority said they believed the benefits such a move could bring to Yorkshire could be “incalculable”.

Roger Marsh, chair of the Leeds City Region enterprise partnership, said: “It would be a huge win for the city of Leeds. It would also be a great achievement for the wider city region.

“Channel 4 was set up to be different. And coming to this part of the country is something very different.”

Leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake said: “Whatever the outcome, it is a huge achievement to get as far as we have. I would like to thank the partners in the region that have made such an important contribution.

“We are in a good place to recognise how strong our creative sector is.”

A joint statement from Yorkshire leaders was sent to Channel 4 in June, claiming the move would bring huge benefits to the region.

The statement was signed by 19 out of 20 Yorkshire local council leaders or representatives, as well as Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis and the chairmen of the region’s local enterprise partnerships, which represent local authorities and businesses.