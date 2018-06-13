Could you eat this £15 belly-busting breakfast that's defeating diners at a Doncaster cafe?

This huge belly-busting breakfast is defeating diners at a Doncaster cafe - with nobody managing to polish if off.

The terrifying Terminator 2 fry-up has seen off a string of contenders who have dared to take on the challenge at Shepherd's Place Farm Cafe near Haxey.

No one has defeated the breakfast yet.

Farm owner Ted Phillips says people have come from all over nothern England to take on the £15 mammoth meal - but no-one has so far managed to clear their plate.

The full English has eight sausages, eight rashers of bacon, eight eggs, eight hash browns, baked beans, tomatoes and eight slices of toast - and diners can wash it down with a mug of tea or coffee.

Ted introduced the Terminator 2 after customers managed to much their way through an earlier incarnation, the Terminator, which is half the size of its bigger, better brother and costs £7.50.

Said Ted: "People were managing to complete the Terminator challenge so we thought we'd give them something to really have a go at.

"We started serving it a few weeks ago but no-one has managed to finish it yet."

If diners manage to polish off the breakfast, their name will be added to the cafe's wall of fame.

Ted, 51, says introducing the Terminator and Terminator 2 challenges at the cafe in Akeferry Road, Graizelound he's had visitors from Leeds, Selby, Hull and North Yorkshire attempting to take on the demon dish - and he says many of his customers have been women.

"It's not just the big lads having a go," he said, "there's plenty of women up for the challenge too."

Spurred on by the success of the breakfasts, the cafe is planning an event later in the year called Judgement Day - when diners will take part in a Man v Food style challenge with trophies and prizes available for the victors.

As well as the cafe, the farm also boasts an ice cream parlour, tea room and a petting farm.

More details are available at the Shepherd's Place Farm website HERE.