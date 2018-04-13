Could you handle it? US bar launches 'tarantula burger' for exotic meat month

Have your say

Have you ever fancied eating a delicious prime beef burger topped with a TARANTULA?

Well even so, now you can anyway!

-> Brexit puts £250,000 Yorkshire jobs at risk says union leader

The extremely unusual burger sees a giant hairy spider cooked and then placed on top of beef, salad and tomatoes in a bun.

If you really want to try it, you'll have to fly to America though - the burger is only in a restaurant stateside for the time being.

Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina, US, is offering the tarantula burger as part of its Annual Exotic Meat Month.

Other burgers include maggot-topped patties and camel meat. Yum!

If you really want to try it, you can fly from London to North Carolina for £520 return.