Council and police could close roads in Scarborough due to car cruise

Roads in Scarborough could be closed on Sunday in Scarborough as a car cruise is set to come to town.

The two local authorities and the police have said they will take action to "protect the public" if required.

Councillors tell car cruisers 'you're not welcome in Scarborough'

A plan from the borough to introduce a Public Space Protection Order, which would see people participating in cruises fined £100, has not yet come into effect.

In a joint statement the council, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire County Council said: "

Scarborough Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police are aware that a car cruise intends to come to Scarborough on Sunday 17 June.

"Scarborough Borough Council, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire County Council remain committed to ensuring public safety to pedestrians and other road users and reserve the right to close any road where they feel public safety is at risk."

It could see seafront roads, including Marine Drive, closed if it is deemed a risk to the public.