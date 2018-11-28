Council explain this morning's rush hour traffic chaos in Leeds

Leeds City Council have commented on a traffic light failure that caused huge delays in Leeds on Wednesday morning.

An outage in Regent Street had a knock-on effect throughout the city centre.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said:

“We are aware of the significant traffic congestion for traffic coming into Leeds this morning. This was caused by power failure to the traffic lights on Regent Street as a result of an issue with the roadside traffic signal controller. Temporary measures are in place and the power will be fully restored as soon as possible. We would ask for the continued patience of all road users while this work is carried out.”