Council issue statement over gritting following widespread travel disruption

Leeds City Council have released a statement to ease commuters' worries over

Leeds City Council use Twitter to communicate with residents during snow storm

Some dissatisfied commuters took to social media platform Twitter to voice their frustrations at the state of the roads, which caused severe disruption and delays to the morning commute.

Motorists and public transport users were all heavily affected, with buses diverted and trains into the city delayed, as well as major issues with the road networks.

But a Council spokesperson said in a statement that gritting teams were deployed late last night and int he early hours of this morning.

The statement read: "Our gritting teams have been working hard to keep the main roads moving this morning but, unfortunately, the sheer volume of snow in such a short space of time makes any gritting less effective than it would normally be- with the heavy snow covering up much of the grit before it has a chance to get to work.

“Grit also needs vehicles to drive over it to work properly, meaning it takes a time for it to make a big difference to driving conditions.

“We are aware that people have experienced major issues travelling around Leeds this morning but we’d like to assure everyone that we were fully prepared in line with the weather warning and have done the absolute best we can to keep the city going.

Weather forecast for the rest of Thursday

“The current forecast is for improved weather later today, and the weather warning for Leeds expires at 11am today so hopefully it will be clearer this afternoon and the evening commute will be much easier.

“In the meantime we’d urge everyone to take care on the roads and keep checking @LeedsCC_News for the latest updates.”

Bin and refuse collections have also suffered a hit because of the weather conditions.

Crews are working to recover missed collections and residents are advised to leave bins out for collection and check the website and social media regularly for further updates.

PICTURED: Leeds woke up to a blanket of snow