Council leader sends condolences after four men killed in Leeds horror crash

LEEDS City Council leader Coun Judith Blake has said everyone at the council's "thoughts and condolences" are with the families of the four young men killed in a crash in Horsforth.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 19 and 21, were killed and two teenage girls were seriously injured in the crash at about 2.40am on Saturday on Broadway, near Bank Gardens, Horsforth.

They were travelling in a grey Seat Leon which was involved in a collision with a grey Seat Alhambra taxi people carrier,

Coun Blake said in a statement: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those who have tragically died in this awful incident.

“Horsforth is a tight knit community, and we know this news will have shocked everyone in the town."

Two girls, both 17, who were also in the Seat Leon, were taken to hospital.

One of the girls was yesterday said to be in a critical condition.

Police said the second girl’s injuries were “not considered to be life-threatening”.

Three of the four young men who died have now been named in local reports as Declan Grove, Matthew Walshaw and Brandon Frew.

The male driver of the Seat Alhambra, a 42-year-old taxi driver from Bradford, was today in hospital with injuries described as “serious but not life-threatening."