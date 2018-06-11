Council set to question developer over housing plans for Clay Pit Lane area of Leeds

Proposals for a new residential development on the edge of the city centre are set to be discussed at a council meeting tomorrow with the authority already listing issues for concern.

Keepmoat Regeneration will present proposals to date for 160 apartments (between one and three bedrooms) in a five to 15 storey block at Leeds City Council owned land near Carlton Gate and Clay Pit Lane.

Two areas of contention have been the removal of a landscaped bund facing onto Clay Pit Lane which for years has acted as a sound buffer and area of green space and car parking provision.

After previous debate and re-working of plans, two new preferences have been drawn up by the developer.

Keepmoat’s favoured option progresses plans to remove the mound but will have a public park with amenity space, seating and a re-contoured landscape, providing informal recreation and trees.

And for the 160 apartments there are only 16 car park spaces planned.

The council report being considered at the South and West Plans Panel tomorrow (Tuesday) says it “falls some way short of what might be considered to be an acceptable or workable level of provision” and calls for a survey of on-street provision nearby and what other nearby residential developments have.

It adds the developer might be unable to meet planning obligations such as section 106 payments, travel plan fees and contributions to other green space areas and calls for Keepmoat to justify this.

Affordable housing provision will exceed usual requirements and rents capped at 80 per cent of market comparables.