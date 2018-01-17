Councillor fined over £1,000 for failing to tear down ‘party shed’

A TORY councillor and her husband have been ordered to pay over £1,000 each for failing to remove a 25-ft “party shed” from their land.

East Riding councillor Kerri Harold and her husband Roy pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a council enforcement notice at Beverley Magistrates today.

The Harolds' shed

The court heard they put up the timber shed without planning permission on their paddock at Ferry Lane, Woodmansey and held three functions for their children as well as a charity fundraiser, sparking complaints from neighbours.

East Riding Council issued an enforcement notice in July 2016, ordering them to stop using it for events and to remove the shed and everything from barbecue equipment to planters.

The couple appealed, but the appeal was dismissed by a planning inspector. But the day before the deadline on June 27 last year to remove shed and hardstanding, they put in for retrospective planning permission, saying it was needed for agricultural purposes. That was also refused on September 5.

Prosecutor Emma Appleton said there had been a site visit on Tuesday and the shed had been removed, but the hardstanding remained. Photos had since been sent confirming it had been dug up.

Miss Appleton said: “It is unfortunate that the council has to require the impetus of the court proceedings to get to a level of compliance in relation to this enforcement notice.”

In mitigation Ed Cunnah said the couple had not realised the time limits they were under in the “complicated” 18-page notice from the Planning Inspectorate.

He said it had cost the pair a lot of money to have the shed put up, then moved.

He said: “It has now been put into the garden - although it is a really big shed it is permitted in the garden.”

The Harolds were each fined £600 for the breach, £507 costs and a £60 surcharge, making a total of £1167. Relatives of neighbours welcomed the decision, saying it had been an “absolute nightmare.” One said: “They were noisy functions. The problem was the noise till 2am or 3am. When they had these functions they took caravans onto pasture land. She is a councillor and she is aware of the rules.”

East Riding Council said in a statement: “The council takes all breaches of planning enforcement seriously and will not hesitate to prosecute when it is considered appropriate to do so.”