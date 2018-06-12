Councillors tell car cruisers 'you're not welcome in Scarborough'

Two Scarborough councillors have lashed out at car cruises that come to the town's seafront every year.

Scarborough Borough Council's cabinet today backed proposals for a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) warning that there would be "fatalities" if it didn't act.

Council officers say they are acting following issues at previous events, including damage to the road surface caused by drivers burning tyres and noise complaints.

The plans must now be agreed by a meeting of the full authority.

The PSPO could see people who take part in cruises that have not been approved by the council be fined £100.

Organiser of the Static Royals car cruise, Ryan Linley, previously said that any trouble was not caused by members of his group and the event, which attract upwards of 3,000 cars, brings money into the local economy.

However, Cllr Andrew Jenkinson (Con), cabinet member for Tourism and Leisure, said: "We are not talking fatalities yet but we will be if we do nothing. These events are very dangerous.

"They don't bring any money here, they just turn up, make a mess then leave. I'd fine them £1,000 personally."

He was backed by Cllr Bill Chatt (ind) who added: "It is time to tell these people that they are not welcome here."