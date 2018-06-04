Counting the cost of fly-tipping in Harrogate

Fly-tipping has cost one North Yorkshire town £40,000 in the last year alone - and authorities say the problem is getting worse.

There were 630 recorded incidents in Harrogate last year which cost more than £40,000 to clear up.

As well as household items such as mattresses and furniture, council staff are having to deal with an increase in white goods while rubble, bricks and items relating to building or renovation works also continue to be dumped illegally.

Harrogate Borough Council is launching a campaign called Crime Not To Care jointly with Keep Britain Tidy and is designed to help educate residents about how they can protect themselves from prosecution.

Earlier this year, a serial fly-tipper from Harrogate was successfully prosecuted for illegally dumping rubbish across the district. The man’s van was seized and crushed and a householder who hired the man was also fined.

Coun Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Giving your rubbish to a ‘man with a van’ who offers to take it away for a few pounds could cost you much more if you end up with a criminal record.

“We all have a duty of care to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping and should understand our responsibilities.”