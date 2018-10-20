Countryside Live: Video - Show director Charles Mills explains what is going on at the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend

Have your say

Countryside Live is underway at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground and show director Charles Mills has been telling The Yorkshire Post about what is in store.

The autumn showcase of rural life, food and farming opened today with Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen as the star guest on opening day.

Double Olympian showjumper Geoff Billington is giving demonstrations on both days of the show.

Sunday's special guest is Peter Wright, co-star of Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet, who this week spoke to Chris Bond about his life and working with James Herriot.

Stay tune to The Yorkshire Post website for more reports from the show and pick up The YP on Monday for two pages of special reports.

