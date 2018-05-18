Couples called 'Harry and Meghan' entitled to FREE meal in Harrogate

Couples called 'Harry and Meghan' can bag themselves a free two-course meal at a Harrogate restaurant this weekend.

Bistrot Pierre on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate claims it has caught 'royal wedding fever' and as such is giving certain couples a taste of some 'royal treatment'.

Eligible first names include Henry, Harry, Harriet, Meghan and Megan, and ID must be shown to prove the couple are who they say.

General manager, Fabrice Surre, at Bistrot Pierre Harrogate said: "From Friday May 18 to Sunday May 20 we will be giving couples also named Harry and Meghan the royal treatment and offering them a complimentary two course meal and bottle of fizz - enabling them to enjoy the royal wedding in style.

“We look forward to welcoming Harry and Meghans – as well as new and returning customers – over what I’m sure will be a fabulous weekend.

“Wedding fever has well and truly hit the country and we’re delighted to be joining in and offering something a little different in Harrogate.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19 at Windsor Castle.

To claim your free meal for two and a bottle of fizz, you will be required to book via the Bistrot Pierre website or click here for more information.