Couples Come Dine With Me is coming to Yorkshire - this is how you can apply

A new series of Couples Come Dine With Me is looking for contestants in Leeds, York and the surrounding areas.

Producers of the popular dinner show are coming to Yorkshire to film the next series and looking for coupled-up contestants.

Filming dates are between the 18th to the 21st of June so applicants must be available for shooting during that time.

They also need to be over 18, in a couple and not working or trained as a professional chef.

-> Axe throwing venue TimberJacks to open in Leeds

The cooking show sees people compete sees four or five amateur chefs battle against each other to host a dinner party for other contestants.

In the couples version, the pair compete against other couples and must prepare and host the party together and score their rivals parties together.

At the end of the week, the winning couple bags £1000.

How to apply

Couples who think they could throw the best dinner parties in Leeds can apply by emailing cdwm@shiver.tv with your name, age, contact details and postcode.

They can also apply via the website here.

-> Traffic chaos near Leeds after crash on M606