Police launch nationwide manhunt for Yorkshire child rapist who has been sentenced to over 20 years in jail
In a renewed appeal aired on Monday’s (Sept 30) episode of Crimewatch Live, police are urgently seeking information regarding Brian Green, a Huddersfield man sentenced in absentia to 22 years for multiple counts of child rape.
Green has evaded law enforcement following his failure to return from Spain for his trial earlier this year.
Brian Green, originally remanded into custody on severe charges involving the rape of a child under the age of 13, was later released on bail with strict conditions to return to the UK for his March trial.
Despite assurances, Green did not return, prompting a major international law enforcement effort to track him down.
Police have conducted extensive investigations both in the UK and Spain, yet Green remains at large.
The case, highlighted in the "Wanted Faces" section of Crimewatch Live, has sparked national attention and a plea for public assistance.
Police have emphasised that Green is considered highly dangerous and likely using various means to avoid capture.
Detective Inspector Helen Tate, leading the search, stated, “We are asking anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.
“Green’s evasion of his sentencing not only undermines justice but poses a significant threat to public safety.”