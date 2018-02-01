Upmarket sausages and bacon producer Cranswick reported a strong performance over the key festive trading period.

The Hull-based firm said both total and like-for-like revenue rose in the last three months of 2017 as people splashed out on affordable luxuries in the run up to Christmas.

While many consumers are cutting back on big ticket items like new cars and sofas, they are treating themselves to more expensive food items.

Cranswick reported growth across all of its categories and said export sales are also well ahead, following the fall in the pound and strong demand from countries like China and the US.

The UK pig price continued to ease back during the period, ending the quarter at a similar level to that of a year earlier. Cranswick said this downward trend is being reflected in selling prices.

​Overall, the group said t​rading during the third quarter of the financial year was slightly ahead of the ​b​oard’s expectations.

​Cranswick is invest​ing​ at record levels across to increase capacity, add new capability​ ​and drive operating efficiencies.

​The group said c​onstruction of ​its​ new Continental Products facility, based at Bury in Lancashire, is well advanced and​ ​progressing to plan, with completion expected in the first half of the next financial year. When finished,​ ​the site will consolidate production from the ​g​roup’s two existing Continental Products facilities, ​raise​​ ​capacity by a​round 70 per cent, add new capability and drive efficiency improvements on existing​ ​product ranges.

Plans for ​a​ new primary poultry facility in Eye, Suffolk ​are being developed, with construction,​ ​subject to receiving planning approval in the coming weeks, expected to begin in ​the first quarter of the next​ ​financial year. Th​e new facility, which is scheduled for completion in late 2019, will double existing​ ​capacity with further room for expansion. The facility will incorporate the highest animal welfare standards​ ​and latest generation production techniques and equipment to drive operational efficiency gains.

​In a trading update, the group said: "With experienced management at all levels of the ​g​roup, a strong range of products, a well-invested asset​ ​base and a robust financial position, the ​b​oard is confident in both the prospects for the remainder of the​ ​current financial year and the continued long-term success and development of the business.​"​

A​nalyst Darren Shirley at Shore Capital said: "Outperformance of the UK grocery market has been ​a ​feature of Cranswick for some​ ​time, and we are pleased that such outperformance has continued through Q3 2018, with total and ​like-for-like​ sales both ​'​ahead of the prior year​'​ and also ​'​slightly ahead of the ​b​oard’s expectations.

​"​We estimate both total and ​like-for-like​ sales increased at a double digit rate.​"​

​Cranswick’s next scheduled comment on trading will be ​at ​the preliminary results announcement on May 2​2​.