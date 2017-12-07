Crash involving police car on an emergency call in Huddersfield

Three people including two police officers were taken to hospital after a collision involving a police car on an emergency shout.

At around 08:30am today, officers were responding to an emergency call and were in collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Old Wakefield Road in Huddersfield.

The two female officers in the police vehicle and the 33-year-old female driver of the Corsa received minor injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said they were all taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for assessment and the road was subsequently closed while the vehicles were recovered.