A crash on the outskirts of Wakefield left a vehicle on its side.

The white Vauxhall ended up blocking part of Denby Dale Road at Calder Grove on Friday afternoon.

It is not thought anyone was left seriously injured int the smash which also involved another vehicle.

The police said they received a call at 3.23pm on Friday afternoon close to the Kingfisher fish and chip shop.

Officers coned off the scene and guided traffic around the stricken vehicle until it could be recovered.