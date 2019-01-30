Crash partially blocks Oxford Road in Gomersal

A busy road in West Yorkshire is partially blocked this morning after a crash.

Police staff said that the collision took place on Oxford Road in Gomersal.

They urged drivers to plan their route and drive carefully.

Details about the exact location and time of the crash are not currently known.

In a tweet, the West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "Plan your route carefully around Oxford Road, Gomersal.

"The road is partially blocked from an RTC and officers are aware #drivecarefully #planyourroute."

The road is a main route between Leeds and Cleckheaton, and is prone to school traffic during the rush hours.