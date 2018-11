Have your say

A CAR stolen during a burglary in Wakefield crashed after the driver failed to stop for police in Bradford.

Police said in a tweet this morning (Thurs Nov 22) that two vehicles were stolen during the burglary.

One failed to stop and crashed in Bradford and the second was stopped by police.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted a photograph of the crashed car in flames.

Police said a number of suspects were arrested.