Craven boy fell ill after 'cannabis' containing MDMA, cocaine and opiates

A schoolboy who believed he had smoked cannabis fell ill after accidentally taking what tests showed to be MDMA, cocaine and opiates - and police believe dealers are targeting youngsters with harder drugs to get them hooked.

Officers are reminding people, particularly youngsters, of the dangers of taking illegal drugs after the Craven boy went to hospital earlier this week.

Hospital tests showed traces of other drugs in the boy's bloodstream - including MDMA, cocaine and opiates - along with the cannabis he smoked. He was discharged the same day.

Police said it is believed those dealing in drugs are mixing stronger substances with cannabis when selling to young people in order for them to get addicted.

Craven Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Paul Evans said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of this story concerning one of our young people.

“Illegal drugs are illegal for a reason, they are dangerous and can become even more toxic when mixed with other substances. A drug dealer is never going to be honest with you about the contents of your purchase and will often add other items to either bulk out their products or in cases, such as this, attempt to get the user addicted.

“Taking illegal drugs may seem like harmless fun but it does have consequences. Possessing such items could land you with a criminal record which will stay with you for life making it difficult to follow some career paths and even travel to some countries. Taking the drugs could lead to a hospital admission or worse still they could kill you.

“People who start taking drugs that are widely deemed softer can soon become addicted and move on to harder more damaging substances. This in turn can lead to other issues such as criminality as users attempt to fund their habit.”

“The safety, health and wellbeing of our young people is of utmost importance and we would urge anyone who has information on who is responsible for dealing drugs in our neighbourhoods to contact us with information. If you would prefer to provide information anonymously the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

“I would urge parents and carers of youngsters to take some time speaking to those in their care about the dangers of drugs.”