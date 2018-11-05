Crawshaws butcher goes into administration: The full list of Yorkshire job losses

Have your say

These are the redundancies in Yorkshire following high street butcher Crawshaws' financial difficulties.

The chain has closed 35 stores and is now seeking a buyer to save the remaining 261 jobs.

The Leeds branches of Crawshaws under threat

There have been 354 redundancies so far - some at the head office in Hellaby, near Rotherham.

The store on Low Road in Hunslet appears to be staying open as its staff are not listed among the job losses.

- Bramley, Leeds - nine

- Castleford - seven

- Hellaby - 25

- Huddersfield - 14

- Leeds, Merrion Centre - six

- Rotherham - seven

- Sheffield, The Moor - eight

- Wakefield - seven

- York - six