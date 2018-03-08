Cricket club pay tribute to 'invincible' teenage player who died in Thirsk car crash

Thirsk Cricket Club have paid tribute to 17-year-old member George Turner, who has died in a horrific car crash in the town.

George and his friend Mason Pearson, also 17, were back seat passengers in a VW Bora which collided with a Ford Focus on the A61 at Busby Stoop last night.

George, a sixth former at Thirsk School, played for the town's cricket club as a junior and had recently made the step up to the men's first XI.

In a Twitter statement, the club said:

"George Turner was an incredible clubman at Thirsk CC. He played throughout our junior section, playing in our U15 “invincibles” side. He made appearances in the first team when needed, as well as week in week out scoring for the first team. He will be missed by all. Thank you GT."

Two other teenagers were seriously injured in the crash, and it was today revealed that one was the son of a firefighter who attended the scene to release casualties from the wreckage.

The driver of the Bora, a 22-year-old man, has injuries which are not life-threatening. Two adults and two children travelling in the Focus were not seriously hurt.