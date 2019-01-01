Crime scene under police guard following stabbing in Sheffield

Have your say

A crime scene cordon remains in place and under police guard following a stabbing in Sheffield last night.

Part of Ecclesfield Road in Chapeltown is sealed off this morning following a New Year’s Eve attack.

A man was stabbed in Chapeltown

CRIME: Aunt of Sheffield murder victim condemns killer and those who failed to raise alarm or try to revive him

A young man was reportedly stabbed although details have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

POLICE: New Year’s Day murderer still walking the streets seven years after nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

The incident took place between the railway station and the area close to the Hong Kong takeaway and Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar.

POLICE: Burglar struck at Sheffield house while occupants slept

Bus company First said that ‘due to a police incident at Chapeltown Station’ its 1a service has been diverted.

More to follow.

