Two of the men locked up in Leeds Crown Court in 2018 for child sex offences

10 paedophiles locked up at Leeds Crown Court in 2018 and the jail time they got

A lot of people have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court in 2018.

The following 10 men were all jailed for child sex offences, varying from underage sex to making indecent images or being snared by so-called hunter groups. All sentences accurate at the time of sentencing, images from West Yorkshire Police unless otherwise specified.

EVIL killer John Taylor was given a WHOLE life prison sentence in October after admitting a string of violent sex crimes against a seven-year-old child and a four women.

1. John Taylor - whole life sentence

The determined and entrenched paedophile aged 61 carried out a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and repeatedly raped an adult woman. He was jailed for life in October.

2. Alan Higgins - jailed for life

Derek Thompson was locked up for 15 years in September after pleading guilty to a string of sex offences against a youngster while he was a prominent member of his local community.

3. Derek Thompson - 15 years in jail

Cunningham groomed and abused three underage girls He must go on the sex offender register for life after being found guilty of 14 offences committed against vulnerable youngsters in October.

4. David Cunningham - 10 and a half years

