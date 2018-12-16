10 paedophiles locked up at Leeds Crown Court in 2018 and the jail time they got
A lot of people have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court in 2018.
The following 10 men were all jailed for child sex offences, varying from underage sex to making indecent images or being snared by so-called hunter groups. All sentences accurate at the time of sentencing, images from West Yorkshire Police unless otherwise specified.
1. John Taylor - whole life sentence
EVIL killer John Taylor was given a WHOLE life prison sentence in October after admitting a string of violent sex crimes against a seven-year-old child and a four women.