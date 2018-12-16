10 paedophiles locked up at Leeds Crown Court in 2018 and the jail time they got

The following 10 men were all jailed for child sex offences, varying from underage sex to making indecent images or being snared by so-called hunter groups. All sentences accurate at the time of sentencing, images from West Yorkshire Police unless otherwise specified.

1. John Taylor - whole life sentence EVIL killer John Taylor was given a WHOLE life prison sentence in October after admitting a string of violent sex crimes against a seven-year-old child and a four women. other Buy a Photo

2. Alan Higgins - jailed for life The determined and entrenched paedophile aged 61 carried out a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and repeatedly raped an adult woman. He was jailed for life in October. other Buy a Photo

3. Derek Thompson - 15 years in jail Derek Thompson was locked up for 15 years in September after pleading guilty to a string of sex offences against a youngster while he was a prominent member of his local community. other Buy a Photo

4. David Cunningham - 10 and a half years Cunningham groomed and abused three underage girls He must go on the sex offender register for life after being found guilty of 14 offences committed against vulnerable youngsters in October. other Buy a Photo

View more