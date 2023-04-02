All Sections
12-year-old missing girl Lola from London believed to be in Bradford area

A missing 12-year-old from London is believed to be in the Bradford area, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 08:24 BST

Lola Floyd is missing from Kingston Upon Thames, London.

Lola is believed to be in the Bradford area, specifically around Shipley/BD18, police said.

Lola is a white female with blonde hair.

No further details are known.

Anyone with information or sightings should call 101 and quote log 228.