12-year-old missing girl Lola from London believed to be in Bradford area
A missing 12-year-old from London is believed to be in the Bradford area, police said.
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Lola Floyd is missing from Kingston Upon Thames, London.
Lola is believed to be in the Bradford area, specifically around Shipley/BD18, police said.
Lola is a white female with blonde hair.
No further details are known.
Anyone with information or sightings should call 101 and quote log 228.