12-year-old Wakefield girl missing

A 12-year-old girl from Wakefield has gone missing.

Lidia Lupu, 12 was last seen yesterday afternoon (Friday) at 3pm at Agbrigg Communitity Centre.

Police believe she could have travelled to Oldham.

She is described as having olive skin, brown eyes and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top, blue denim skirt and white and pink training.

The Police said they and her family are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Lidia or knows where she is, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1090 of February 22.

