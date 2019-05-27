14-year-old and 18-year-old in court on gun charges after Huddersfield crash

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man will appear in court today charged with firearms offences following reports of a gunshot on Friday in Huddersfield.

Seven males aged between 14 and 21 were arrested following the incident on Norwood Road in the Birkby area of Huddersfield at around 12.55pm on Friday (24/05) in which a gun and ammunition were recovered.

Two of the men have now been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday May 27.

Police were called to reports of gunshots on Friday, though police have said there is no evidence to support this at this stage.

A gun and ammunition were recovered from the scene of a car crash involving a white Audi and a motorbike.