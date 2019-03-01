14-year-old boy charged with a string of offences in Hull

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with twelve separate offences in Hull.

The schoolboy has been charged with five counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft and one count of going equipped to steal.

He is also charged with taking a motorbike without consent, threatening behaviour and driving without a licence and insurance.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

The offences occurred between November 2018 and the end of February 2019.