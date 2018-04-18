14-year-old boy dies after being found on Mirfield street with serious injuries

A 14-year-old boy found with serious injuries on a West Yorkshire street earlier today has died.

Police were called at about 9am this morning after a 14-year-old boy was found in a serious condition.

This afternoon police have confirmed that the boy has now died.

The death is being treated as 'unexplained' but not as suspicious.

The incident happened at 8.47am in Southway, Mirfield.

Detective Inspector Shaf Rehman of Kirklees CID, said: “We can now confirm that the 14-year-old boy who was found in a serious condition this morning has died.

“Officers are supporting the family at this difficult time and our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

“At this stage we are treating the death as unexplained but do not currently believe there to be any suspicious circumstances. A post mortem is due to take place.”

-> Burglar found hiding in loft after break-in at Leeds house