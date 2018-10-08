14-year-old schoolgirl goes missing in West Yorkshire

Have your say

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Keighley

Holly Wilson was last seen yesterday afternoon in the Steeton area.

-> Police cordon off Ingram Road, Holbeck after chemical explosion blows up sewer

Holly’s described as a white female, tall 5ft 7 with long light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white neon trainers, a purple vest top and a light brown hooded jacket.

Police are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Holly or knows where she is, is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility on www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting 1182 of 7/10

-> Join Bradford Crime & Incidents for more on stories like this as we get them