15-year-old shot after leaving house in West Yorkshire

A 15-year-old boy was shot as he left a house in West Yorkshire on Saturday night (15).

Police were called by staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after the boy attended A&E with a gunshot wound.

Dalton Ford Road (Photo: Google).

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

He was "extremely lucky" not to be seriously hurt, according to Detective Inspector Ian Thornes from the Homicide Major Enquiry Team (HMET).

Early investigations show that the gun was fired in Dalton Fold Road at about 7.30pm.

It is thought that the 15-year-old was leaving a house in the area when he was followed by a group of young men, one of whom had a firearm.

A police scene remains in place today (Sunday) as enquiries continue.

Det Insp Thornes said: "This is clearly a very frightening incident which will cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously.

"We believed that this discharge was a targeted attack, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved, it’s extremely lucky that the victim was not seriously hurt, the consequences could have been much worse.

"High visibility patrols are being conducted in the area, along with house to house and CCTV enquiries.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working alongside Kirklees Police to find who’s responsible.

"The use of criminal firearms will not be tolerated in our community.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or heard anything suspicious in and around the Dalton Fold area near to the junction of Heathergrove Fold to contact us."

Anyone who has any information can call the HMET team on 101 quoting log 1629 of 15 February or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.