£160k watch seized from drugs boss who claimed he had borrowed it to feature in rap video to go under auction

A £160,000 watch seized from a Yorkshire drugs boss who claimed he had borrowed it to feature in a rap music video is to go under auction.

The unique Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch, that would cost £160,000 new, will go under the hammer during Wilsons Auctions Unreserved Government Auction on Thursday after it was seized by West Yorkshire Police.

Lyndon Hudson is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for his role in cannabis farms.

Officers seized the 18ct pink gold watch, which has a hand stitched crocodile leather strap with a diamond paved bezel, from Leeds criminal Lyndon Hudson.

The 39-year-old, of Leicester Close, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for his role in cannabis farms.

Lyndon originally told police the watch was not his but that it had been loaned to him by a Dubai-based jeweller in order for it to feature in a rap music video.

A confiscation order for £151,456.18 was made against Lyndon back in June.

Read more: Police 'dismantling criminal networks piece by piece'

The auction on Thursday will also feature Rolex, Breitling, Cartier and Tag Heuer watches, including a highly sought-after Rolex ‘Hulk’ Submariner, designer goods from Louis Vuitton, Canada Goose, Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Guiseppe Zanotti as well as approximately 30 Lots of gold, diamond, sapphire and ruby jewellery. All items have no reserve and will go the highest bidder at the fall of the hammer.

In addition, the auction will include a Government Property Auction which will see international property going to auction including a stone built, two-storey mews house with roof terrace located in Orebic, Croatia with a guide price of £90,000. An unreserved lot of land located in Newfoundland, Canada will also go under the hammer offering investors a development opportunity, subject to planning permission, with a guide price of £50,000.

Wilsons Auctions’ Government Sales Coordinator, Michael Streight said, “Our upcoming Unreserved Government Auction is set to be a real head-turner for watch enthusiasts. Not only do we have a selection of some of the biggest watch brands in the world but we have a unique £160,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch as well as a Rolex ‘Hulk’ Submariner and not to mention some stunning gold and diamond jewellery as well as the ever popular designer goods."