17-year-old admits murdering devoted father with screwdriver near Greggs - Leeds Crown Court

A teenage boy has pleaded guilty to murder over a man who was stabbed with a screwdriver outside a Greggs bakery.

Lawyer Peter Duncan, 52, was killed after being attacked outside the bakery at Eldon Square shopping centre in Newcastle city centre last month.

Leeds Crown Court

A 17-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning (Monday) pleading guilty to the charge.

Mr Duncan, described by family as a "devoted father", was walking home from work when the attack occurred on August 18.

Northumbria Police said the murder had been "unprovoked" and a "chance encounter".

The teenager had stolen the screwdrivers and was looking for another youth with whom he had previously argued about cigarettes.

The murderer, who cannot be identified for legal reasons due to his age, appeared wearing headphones before Judge Andrew Stubbs QC at Leeds on Monday morning.

The case was also linked to Newcastle Crown Court, where the defence barrister was present.

The teenager will be sentenced in December, pending psychiatric and psychological reports.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told him: "The appropriate form and length of your sentence will be decided at the start of December when the necessary reports have been prepared and served on the prosecution and defence."

At a previous hearing, it was said that 52-year-old Mr Duncan was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time" when he crossed paths with the teenager, who has a history of violence and carrying knives.

Mr Duncan worked as a lawyer for a multi-national maritime firm in Newcastle.

The day after his murder, Mr Duncan's family said: "Peter was a kind and caring man who was always first to help others.

"He was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend and loved by all who knew him. His death will leave such a huge hole in our lives and he'll be deeply missed by us all.

"Words can't quite describe what life will be like without him.

"He had so much of his life left to live and he'll be in our hearts and thoughts every day."