17-year-old boy arrested after a man is beaten by gang with baseball bats in Dewsbury

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a man was beaten by a gang wielding baseball bats in Dewsbury

.The 19-year-old man was beaten by a gang wielding baseball bats during an assault in a Lees Holm Park off Brewery Lane on Monday, February 19.

Four suspects attacked the man and then made off on foot in the Thornhill Lees area.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and face but were not life-threatening.

On Tuesday, February 19 officers arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of GBH and he remains in police custody at this time

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, said: “Last night officers arrested a male in connection with this incident but our investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances. We are making extensive enquiries to locate the outstanding suspects.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident or may have seen anything in the area on Monday evening, to come forward to the police to assist with our enquiries.

“We have increased high visibility police patrols in and around the area in Dewsbury as a reassurance and Neighbourhood Policing Team is actively engaging with our local communities following this incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13190090267

