17-year-old dealer caught with machete and 189 heroin packages

An 18-year-old 'county lines' dealer has received a two year suspended sentence after being caught with a huge drug load and a machete down his trousers.

Emile Riggon was just 17 when he was arrested by police at a flat in Harrogate after a tip-off about suspicious activity at the property.

Riggon, from Albion Street, Dewsbury and previously of Chapletown, Leeds, tried to escape from police but failed.

Officers caught him with 189 packages of heroin, 15 bags of cannabis skunk, a bag containing 47 grams of heroin and a bag of white powder which was later confirmed as phenacetin, a dangerous banned drug that dealers use to cut cocaine.

A machete was found inside his trousers along with a lock-knife in his pocket.

Police officers found more drugs inside the flat including a bag containing 13 grams of cocaine and weighing scales.

Riggon pleaded guilty to four charges including two counts of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, one count of possessing heroin with intent to supply and one count of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at York Crown Court on Monday.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said that Riggon showed all the signs of 'county lines' drug dealing, travelling from West Yorkshire to push drugs in Harrogate and using the homes of local drug users as a base to sell his drug.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hayley Goodlad of Harrogate CID, said: “Another drug dealer touting class A drugs in Harrogate has been sentenced and a large amount of drugs taken out of circulation.

"This case is a clear demonstration of the action we can take when members of the public act on their instincts and call in with information.

“Riggon was only 17 when he was caught, a child, for whatever reason, caught up in a dangerous world of drug dealing and violence.

"I hope he gets the support he needs to move away from a criminal lifestyle and chooses a more positive path for his future.”

North Yorkshire Police have warned the public to look out for the signs of drug dealing at a property, such as an increase in cars pulling up outside or drug-related rubbish.

They urge anyone who suspects drug dealing in their neighbourhood to call police on 101.

