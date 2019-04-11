17-year-old girl sexually assaulted in West Yorkshire

A 17-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in West Yorkshire.

It happened in Riddlesden, near Keighley at about 4.40pm on Thursday, 21 March.

The victim was walking along Scott Lane towards Dunkirk Rise, when she was approached from behind and touched under her skirt.

She is now being supported by specially trained officers at the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit.

The suspect is described as white, tall and of slim to medium build.

He was said to have a pale and pasty complexion and a mole or a freckle on the left-handside of his face.

He was wearing a hooded top with a blue and white stripe and is said to have walked with big strides.

Police have today released an image of a man they would like to identify.

Detective Inspector Ian Cottrell, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We treat all reports of sexual assaults seriously and are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to identify this male.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime reference 13190147918.

