18-year-old Leeds university student stabbed to death on New Year's Day as murder investigation launched

A Leeds Trinity University student was knifed to death on New Year's Day.

A murder investigation has been launched after Isaiah Edward Usen-Satchell, aged 18, was found seriously injured after violence erupted on St Aidan's Road in Norfolk Park in Sheffield in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Isaiah Edward Usen-Satchell, aged 18, was knifed during a fight

The youngster was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning.

n an emotional Facebook post last night, Isaiah’s twin sister, Iman Anne Usen-Satchell, named her brother and spoke of her devastation at his loss.

She said: “I’m so heartbroken guys, so, so, so, so heartbroken, I can’t cope...he’s gone, and there’s nothing that can bring him back at all.

“You were so loved by everyone Isaiah.

“Big thank you to all the messages we’ve all received and all the support off everyone so far, it’s so satisfying and relieving to know that he touched so many people’s lives and that so many people genuinely love him and feel the same heartache as his close family do.

“It’s good to know we have people standing by our sides the whole way.

“Tonight was my first ever night without you on this earth with me, we grew in the womb together bro, you’ll always be a part of me. I love you.”