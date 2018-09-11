19 cars seized and 79 fines issued as West Yorkshire Police carry out a day of action

Police have arrested two people and issued scores of tickets in a blitz on motoring offences
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers in Keighley have conducted another day of action as part of Operation Steerside in August.
Police issued tickets to drivers for offences including not wearing seatbelts, not having an MOT and having brake lights out.
A spokesman for the force said:
"In total we dealt with motorists for the following offences...
Vehicle Defects - 4 tickets given
Seizures for no insurance - 19 vehicles seized
Arrests - 2
Seatbelt - 56 tickets issued
Speeding - 4 tickets issued
Brake lights - 8 tickets issued
No MOT - 7 tickets issued
Disqualified drivers - 3 offence reports/tickets completed
Mobile Phones - 1 ticket issued.
Operation Steerside will continue throughout September.
