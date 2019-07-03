19-year-old arrested and charged with arson after death of 74-year-old woman in West Yorkshire house fire

Have your say

A 19-year-old has been charged after the death of a 74-year-old woman in a house fire.

Police were called at 11.35pm on Monday, June 17th, to reports of a fire at a house on Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

Emergency services attended and a 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Julia Flynn, died in hospital over a week after the incident on 29 June.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Tyler Flanagan, aged 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two separate instances of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey, who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to appeal directly to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in or around the area either late on Monday 17 June or into the early hours of Tuesday 18 June to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the fatal fire or has any further information is asked to contact the police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13190306399.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.