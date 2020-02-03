19-year-old twins named as victims of crash near Skipton which left one dead

A pair of twin brothers who were involved in a serious crash near Skipton have been named.

Oliver James Barraclough, 19, was killed in the head-on collision on the A629 near Cononley on January 25 and his twin William was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The brothers, from Cononley, were travelling in a white VW Polo being driven by William. Their friend Max Batey, 18, was a passenger in the car and was also badly injured.

They struck a BMW containing a couple in their 60s and a seven-year-old girl, who all escaped with minor injuries.

Comment: Please end death trap smart motorways before more lives are lost on M1 in Yorkshire

The brothers, who attended South Craven School and were Burnley FC fans, worked together at the same construction firm in Keighley, R N Wooler & Co Ltd. Oliver was an apprentice bricklayer and William is a joiner.

The pair had been working with the company since 2017 and their employers had hoped they would remain with the firm after completing their training.

The twins' father Jeb Barraclough said:-

"Anyone fortunate enough to meet these twin brothers will know how much joy they have brought to the world. I love them both very dearly and it is with much regret we lost Oliver on Saturday night.

"Fly high young man and keep a watch over us. Your happy smiling, charming, endearing character will never ever leave those enough to have been in your company."

Burnley fans took part in a minute's applause on the 19th minute of their home match against Arsenal at the weekend in Oliver's memory.