£20,000 woodchipper machine stolen from Network Rail in Leeds

Have your say

THIEVES have stolen a £20,000 woodchipper machine from Network Rail in the Rothwell area of Leeds.

British Transport Police believe thieves moved the machine around three-quarters-of-a-mile through Rothwell Country Park before loading it on to a van on Bullough Lane.

Police said the Timberwold T190 chipper was taken between 2.45pm on November 19 and 12.45am on November 20 from land near Rothwell Country Park and Woodlesford Canal footpath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 92 of 20/11/2018