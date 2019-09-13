21-year-old woman murdered in 'domestic-related' incident

A 21-year-old woman was murdered in what police have called a 'domestic-related' incident.

Police were called to Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield at about 6.15pm to reports of a woman being seriously injured.

Emergency services went to the scene but she was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: "This is believed to be a domestic-related incident.

"A police cordon is currently in still place in the area and will remain whilst officers continue with their enquiries.

"Local NPT teams will be conducting high visibility reassurance patrols in and around the area throughout today."

