38-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in York

A 38-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in York.

Nicholas Carpenter, from Strensall, was hit by a silver KIA Sportage 4x4 on the road between Strensall and Sheriff Hutton in York.

It happened at about 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Both the car and Mr Carpenter was walking in the same direction towards Strensall.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services attended the scene but sadly Mr Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone in the area with information to contact them by calling 101, select option 2 and asking to speak to Mark Mullins from the Major Collision Investigation Team.

