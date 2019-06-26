40 dogs rescued from squalid conditions at farm in Yorkshire

Between 30 and 40 dogs have been rescued from squalid conditions at a farm in Yorkshire.

Police carried out an animal welfare warrant on the morning of Wednesday, June 26 to remove the animals from a farm in Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire.

The dogs were being kept in squalid conditions. Photo: Humberside Police.

In the photographs, the dogs can be seen in large cages surrounded by rubbish and machinery.

Another photograph shows the dogs huddled together in the corner of a cage - their surroundings filthy and neglected.

The operation to remove all of the animals to a safe place is still ongoing.

Community Police Sergeant David Lonsdale said: “Alongside colleagues from the RSPCA, we are currently carrying out an Intel-led operation at a farm in Gilberdyke.

“At this stage, we cannot confirm any further details, as the investigation is ongoing.”

The RSPCA nvestigate and prosecute animal cruelty reported to us by members of the public who are concerned about the welfare of animals.