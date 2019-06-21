41 men and three women arrested for child sex abuse in Leeds and West Yorkshire

Three women and 41 men have been arrested for child sex abuse in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

The women and thirty-six of the men were arrested from addresses in Leeds, Kirklees and Bradford as part of a two-week operation.

Five other males were arrested at the end of last year in connection with the same investigation.

Four women told the police that they were sexually abused as children in the Dewsbury and Batley area between 1995 and 2005.

All of the 44 people arrested in connection with the allegations have been interviewed.

They have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, leading the investigation, said: “Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police. We hope that these recent arrests reassure our local communities that we are wholly committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in Kirklees, both current and non-recent.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“West Yorkshire Police has specialist safeguarding units across each of the five Districts, which include police officers and detectives dedicated to dealing with both current and non-recent child abuse and child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with local authorities, other organisations and charities to support victims, bring the perpetrators to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”

