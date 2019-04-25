41 Police officers assaulted in West Yorkshire in one week

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police Federation have revealed that 41 police officers have been assaulted in just one week in the county.

The federation branded the assaults 'unacceptable.'

The Police Federation was created in 2019 and is the staff association for police constables, sergeants and inspectors (including chief inspectors).

Their protect the protectors campaign seeks to safeguard the physical and mental well being of police officers.

They aim for tougher sentences for those who assault police officers and other emergency service as well as providing officers with the correct protective tools and equipment.

They tweeted the shocking list of offences which occurred in the past week.

18 officers were kicked, 11 punched, 8 were spat at and 6 were grappled with.

In addition 6 officers had an object thrown at them, 3 were headbutted and two were bitten.

There were also two assaults on Community Support Officers.

On November 13, 2018 after a campaign from the Police Federation, the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill becomes law.

The new law doubled the maximum sentence for assaults to police officers and other emergency service workers from six to 12 months.

The change in law was introduced in Parliament in February 2017 by Halifax MP Holly Lynch after she experienced police assaults first hand whilst on a ride along with West Yorkshire Police in August 2016.