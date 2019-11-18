43 people charged in relation to Class A drugs supply in Bradford

A total of 43 people have been charged in relation to the supply of Class A drugs in Bradford.

The charges follow a series of arrests last week across Bradford and Kirklees.

Drugs and cash were also seized during the warrants.

20 men and two women were arrested and charged in the same operation in October.

Some of those charged following the latest arrests have already appeared at court, while the others have been bailed to appear next month.

Detective Inspector Matthew Walker, said: “These arrests and charges are further proof of our determination to prosecute those involved in the supply of drugs in Bradford District.

“I also hope it serves to reassure the people of Bradford that information police receive about suspected drug dealing is being acted on and developed for further action by my team of officers.

“Anyone with information about those involved in the supply of drugs is urged to pass it on to their local neighbourhood policing team, or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”